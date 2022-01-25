Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Shares of EFSC opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

EFSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

