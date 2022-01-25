Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EDVMF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. 11,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,469. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

