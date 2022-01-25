Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. Embraer posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.26.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $15.10 on Friday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,290 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Embraer by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,498,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 640,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,050,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

