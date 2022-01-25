Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $291.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.65.

NYSE LLY opened at $240.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.33 and a 200-day moving average of $251.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Amundi bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

