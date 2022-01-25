Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $18.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESI. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ESI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 148.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.