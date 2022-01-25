Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives $15.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELEEF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS ELEEF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 1,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

