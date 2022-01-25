Electric Vehicle Zone Reaches Market Cap of $25.24 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $25.24 million and $549,346.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00049120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.29 or 0.06620189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,234.56 or 0.99647147 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

