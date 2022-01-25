EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 90.13% from the company’s current price.

EDPFY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

Shares of EDPFY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.65. 48,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $64.91.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

