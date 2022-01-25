Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $15.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,879,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. 1,438,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,474. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

