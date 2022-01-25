Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will announce sales of $165.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.90 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $153.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year sales of $614.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.30 million to $618.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $714.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.00 million to $721.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,322,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after purchasing an additional 236,746 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 373,847 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,677,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

