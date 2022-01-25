Easterly Government Properties (DEA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

1/10/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/10/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

12/13/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 316,529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $38,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

