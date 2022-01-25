EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WTS opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.53. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

WTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.