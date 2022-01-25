EAM Investors LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Murphy USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA stock opened at $196.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.47 and a 1 year high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.