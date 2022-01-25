EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gen Iv Investment Opportunitie sold 1,838,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $42,285,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.60. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 131.44% and a negative net margin of 39.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDP shares. Capital One Financial cut Goodrich Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

