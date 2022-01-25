EAM Investors LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 34.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,532 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $61,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BCRX stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

