EAM Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $3,353,000.

Chart Industries stock opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.05. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.32 and a 52 week high of $206.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

