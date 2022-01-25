EAM Investors LLC Cuts Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 59.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.92%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMH shares. Aegis upped their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

