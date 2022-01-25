EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.11. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $84.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.