EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,066 Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,281,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,923,000 after buying an additional 367,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,290,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,507,000 after buying an additional 432,733 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Switch by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,794,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,539,000 after buying an additional 750,688 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

SWCH opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,000 shares of company stock worth $15,848,000 in the last ninety days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

