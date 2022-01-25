EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 258,674 Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 258,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Agenus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,582,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after buying an additional 437,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 37.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,614,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 228,007 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Agenus by 21.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 357,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $690.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

