EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 107,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $2,006,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 417.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 116,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tilly’s by 24.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLYS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

