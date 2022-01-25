EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth $295,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 820.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth $730,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 92.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $57,269.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,060,467 shares of company stock valued at $105,808,654 over the last 90 days. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StepStone Group stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STEP. Evercore ISI began coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

