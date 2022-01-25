EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 433,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 110.9% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 636,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 334,585 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,585,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,838,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 48,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Performant Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

PFMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Performant Financial stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.05 million, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 380,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $867,232.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 667,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,054 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

