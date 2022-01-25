Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $47.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

