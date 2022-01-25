Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.86. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $614.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,063,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.