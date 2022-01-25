E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 59,620 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $11,288,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

