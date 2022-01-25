e-Gulden (EFL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $83.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.61 million and $83.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.82 or 0.00298053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000655 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,012 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,812 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

