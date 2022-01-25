Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) vs. ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Head-To-Head Comparison

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.0% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio N/A N/A -94.39% Dyadic International -443.68% -43.62% -39.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ImmunityBio and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 337.83%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.73%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ImmunityBio and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $110,000.00 20,638.80 -$92.38 million N/A N/A Dyadic International $1.60 million 66.86 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Dyadic International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

