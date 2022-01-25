Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Capitalization Tops $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.76 or 0.06634618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00056893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $36,497.08 or 1.00110987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

