Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) Insider Martin Davis Purchases 2,858 Shares

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW) insider Martin Davis purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.98) per share, with a total value of £21,149.20 ($28,533.73).

Martin Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Martin Davis acquired 2,500 shares of Draper Esprit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($28,939.56).

LON GROW traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 744 ($10.04). The stock had a trading volume of 666,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 931.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 983.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 12.22. Draper Esprit plc has a 52-week low of GBX 670 ($9.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,190 ($16.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,300 ($17.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Draper Esprit Company Profile

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

