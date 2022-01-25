Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Donegal Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Donegal Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Donegal Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth $151,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

