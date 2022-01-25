Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.60 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Donegal Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donegal Group (DGICA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.