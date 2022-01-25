Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,400 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

