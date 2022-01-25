Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Down 8.4%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.98 and last traded at $56.98. Approximately 392,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,568,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

