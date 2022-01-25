Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $118.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00132073 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

