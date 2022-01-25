Digiwage (WAGE) Price Tops $0.0011

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 66% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar. Digiwage has a market cap of $49,628.29 and $25.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

