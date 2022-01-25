DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock Price Down 8%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s share price fell 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.19 and last traded at $51.20. 15,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,755,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $626,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,792 shares of company stock worth $12,410,621.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 35.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

