Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,650 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.69) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.00) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,050 ($54.64).

DGE opened at GBX 3,707.84 ($50.02) on Monday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £86.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,901.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,674.97.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31). Insiders bought 643 shares of company stock worth $2,478,436 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

