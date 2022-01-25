DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to post sales of $32.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.89 million to $32.45 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $118.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.05 million to $118.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $132.71 million, with estimates ranging from $130.72 million to $134.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,701,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,122,792 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in DHI Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 125,516 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $257.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

