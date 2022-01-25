Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $52.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DVN. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.43.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.