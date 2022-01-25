Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) is Advisory Research Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614,780 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 3.7% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $57,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

DVN stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,004,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.