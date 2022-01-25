Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Price Target Lowered to €17.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €17.50 ($19.89) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank raised shares of Deutsche EuroShop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

DHRPY stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.