Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

DBOEY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.32. The stock had a trading volume of 98,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.