Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.69) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on BTA. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 255 ($3.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.61).
