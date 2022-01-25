Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.99% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.90) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 180 ($2.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 204.58 ($2.76).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG stock traded up GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 147.66 ($1.99). 16,047,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,220,152. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a PE ratio of -2.22.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.