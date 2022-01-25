Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target to $80.00

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of FUL opened at $72.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $736,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

