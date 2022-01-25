Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Price Target to €8.10

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($9.66) to €8.10 ($9.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elior Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. Elior Group has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

