Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $148.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.91.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $124.24 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.12.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

