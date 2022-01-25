Deutsche Bank AG Sells 851 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Granite Construction worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE GVA opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $44.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 88.14%.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

