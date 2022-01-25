Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,114 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Trustmark worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRMK stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.